Baku Higher Oil School hosts meeting with Ambassador of Switzerland (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

Trend:

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ms. Muriel Penevere.

Welcoming the guests, Elmar Gasimov said that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland has been successfully developing in all areas in recent years, and that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan attaches great importance to expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Stressing the special role of BHOS in expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland in the field of education, the rector noted that a Training Center operates under the school, which is fully equipped with equipment and modeling tools from the Swiss company ABB.

“Baku Higher Oil School cooperates closely with local and international companies. The school conducts training using the educational programs of the UK’s Heriot-Watt University and the U.S. George Washington University. Also, the BHOS and the Geneva Business School (GBS) are implementing jointly the MBA in Oil and Gas Management programme,” Elmar Gasimov added.

In turn, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ms. Muriel Penevere, expressed gratitude to Rector Elmar Gasimov for the warm welcome and hospitality.

She noted that, as in the political sphere, there is a wide range of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland in the economic and trade spheres.

“Along with the oil and gas sector, special attention is paid in Azerbaijan to the development of other sectors of the economy. The BHOS was the first higher education institution I visited in Azerbaijan. And I want to express satisfaction with the excellent conditions created at the school for students, as well as with the quality of education they receive here,” Ms. Muriel Penevere added.

Towards the end of the meeting, the guests familiarized themselves with the campus, laboratories and training centers of BHOS.

