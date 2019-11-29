Visit of writer David Toscana to Baku continues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Azerbaijan receives the renowned Mexican writer David Toscana, as part of his visit organized by the Embassy of Mexico.

During the first week of his visit, several activities took place: meeting with the director of the State Translation Center, Afag Masud, meeting with the Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijani University of Languages, Jala Garibova, and a conference for Spanish language students, as well as a meeting with the President of the Azerbaijani Writers Union, the popular writer Anar, and the members of the Union.

During the aforementioned meetings, the relevant exchange of knowledge about national literature, as well as its contemporary trends took place. The writer David Toscana, for his part, presented information about his career and his works, which have been translated into 14 languages.

At the same time, he answered the questions of the participants of two conferences that aroused great interest from the public who expressed their desire to hold upcoming meetings. The Mexican writer, in turn, expressed his admiration for Azerbaijani literature and his interest in continuing to discover it.

On November 29 at 18:00 (GMT +4), a meeting with the Mexican author is taking place at the Baku Book Center.

David Toscana was born in the Mexican city Monterrey, in 1961. He has published Tula Station, Our lady of the circus, Stories from the Distance, Mourning for Miguel Pruneda, The Last Reader, The Illuminated Army, The Königsberg Bridges, Evangelia, and Olegaroy. He has participated in the International Writers Program of the University of Iowa and the Berliner Künstlerprogramm. He is a member of the National System of Creators.

His novel The Last Reader received the Antonin Artaud and José Fuentes Mares awards; The Illuminated Army received the José María Arguedas award, presented by Casa de las Américas. Olegaroy was distinguished with the Xavier Villaurrutia 2017 award, as well as with the Elena Poniatowska Ibero-American award.

