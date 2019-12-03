Azercell-your guide to future world of technologies (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Bringing together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology solutions “Azercell Telecom” LLC takes part as the main sponsor and digital services provider at 25th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition-Bakutel to be hosted December 3-6, 2019 at Baku Expo Center.

In line with the new brand identity and digital strategy unveiled earlier in June, Azercell strives to bring the latest technological breakthroughs in 5G, AI and IoT services, as well as enriched product portfolio to the local market.

“As the company considering to keep up with the technology trends shaping the future society and economy as a priority, we focus on providing high-speed mobile data and innovative solutions in the new era of connectivity. Maintaining market leadership position, Azercell has launched the first 5G – the next generation of wireless network in the county. We believe that 5G along with being a major step forward for mobile internet connectivity, also will open new possibilities for enterprises and industries to deliver greater efficiencies, productivity and empower user experiences”- said Azercell’s CEO, Vahid Mursaliyev at the official press-conference, held at Bakutel exhibition on December 3.

It is worth mentioning that entering a strategic partnership to accelerate the launch of 5G, as well as developement of 5G tehcnology in Azerbaijan, Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Vahid Mursaliyev, Azercell’s CEO and Sebastian Tolstoy, Ericsson president in Eastern Europe and Central Asia in front of journalists and Bakutel vistors just after the press-conference.

Thus, after the first presentation of the pilot 5G network at the Fontans Square in Baku in November this year, Azercell in cooperation with Ericsson demonstrates innovative 5G use cases as well as xtensive range of digital products and solutions for both businesses and retail customers on its newly designed two-storied stand, at the most significant technology event in the country.

Within the confines of the exhibiton Elnar Asadov, Director of Data Processing Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Vahid Mursaliyev, CEO of Azercell, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The purpose of concluding the memorandum is to introduce a digital number selling system - SmartCell based on face recognition technology (Face ID).

5G ZONE

The fifth generation of mobile communication promises ultra-high speeds, huge capacity and super low latency. 5G will produce another revolution in business processes and ensure the mass deployment of the Internet of Things. Making the next generation mobile network a reality in the country Azercell showcases how transformation happen with 5G through groundbreaking demonstrations.

5G SPEEDTEST

Azercell invites all exhibitors to feel the real speed of 5G. Digital solutions provider lets the visitors witness the advantage of 5G network both on mobile devices and on a big stand above the stand.

5G Collaborative Multisensory

Focusing all kind of remote operation applications, this demo clearly shows how 5G network could be used to control robots with almost no latency. Visitors may take an advantage to control a robot, feel and scan different surfaces via 3D VR goggle and Joystick.

5G Immersive Conference

Exhibitors are welcomed to feel the real convenience of virtual conference meeting and have the opportunity to talk, move to different rooms, view videos, photos and 3D objects inside fully immersive computer-simulated environment. This experience is brought to life via special headsets Oculus Rift and Oculus Go.

5G Multiplayer Gaming

5G is going to make higher-end gaming experiences more mobile and immersive without any lag and ensuring totally secure connection. Azercell is pleased to provide an advantage for visitors to try a virtual reality sport game and experience Sci-Fi ball battle or Racquetball. Wearing special headsets Oculus RIFT, the gamers will find themselves in the virtual reality space sport in multiplayer mode.

Azercell’s digital products zone

Expanding innovative and digital solutions in the era of new connectivity, Azercell aimed at meeting its subscribers’ needs and keeping up with increasing competitiveness. Nowadays, unlimited opportunities disclosed by the IoT and unprecedented explosion in telecommunications technology helps us to work smarter, live smarter and, moreover, gain complete control over our lives.

Azercell welcomes everyone who would like to experience its world-changing digital products in a specially allocated corner.

Here the company showcases its IoT-based solution Azercell Smart Home, which makes your house more functional, comfortable and safer. Providing an opportunity to control the lighting, plugs, temperature and the motion in the room from everywhere via a single app, this service improves your daily life, guarantees you live in a protected house, and therefore, makes you enjoy ideal conditions in your house.

Also, Azercell delights both parents and their little kids with an exclusive product, which provides educational and entertainment content in one service and invites them to discover simplicity of the safest digital environment “Azercell Kids”. Also, visitors may enjoy word literature right at the exhibition via special headphones provided at the stand within Azercell’s “Audiobook” service of “Bookmate” app. And moreover, new “Azercell games” service, which makes quality mobile games more accessible to Azercell’s subscribers, “Kabinetim” mobile application, as well as “ivi” service are also presented in this corner.

Enterprise Business Segment zone

Presenting new generation of digital products, Azercell welcomes all existing and potencial business customers in this corner. Along with being an ideal platform for negotiating with Azercell’s corporate segment representatives, it is also the most convenient place for getting a closer look at digital services for business customers of the company.

For the first time in Azerbaijan, digital solutions provider “Azercell Teleсom” LLC offers the new solution “My Business Fleet” service to Azerbaijan fleet-owning businesses, a complete fleet management solution based on Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

The new solution covers fleets of all sizes, in any industry and vehicle type. With its advanced real-time interface capabilities, “My Business Fleet” service helps businesses increase productivity and reduce operating costs, while enhancing drivers’ safety and vehicle security.

How My Business Fleet service works:

My Business Fleet enables businesses to monitor the position of their corporate vehicles in real time, route, trip duration and fuel consumption levels. In addition, it provides data on vehicle status, such as engine operation and mechanical parts, or even battery voltage. The platform of “My Business Fleet” service also records driving behavior (speed limits, harsh breaking and rapid acceleration), helping to adopt a more environmentally friendly way of driving. Moreover, the service automatically sends alerts in case of an accident or emergency.

It is worth to mention that Azercell offers an integrated suite of Digital services for business customers, such as “MyBusiness” tariff packages, “MyBusiness Social Packs”, “MyBusiness Internet Leased Line” and “MyBusiness WEB” services. Providing them with big allowances of Internet, unlimited inter company calls and affordable prices, Azercell aims to become the main partner choice for Azerbaijani companies.

Choose your tariff and internet pack

Here Azercell’s representatives are waiting to guide customers in choosing the most suitable for them products and services. Customers are invited to get acquainted with the most up-to date offers of the company, such as “Sərbəst” tariff packs, which offer endless possibilities for active users of voice and data services along with the opportunity to reduce communication costs, or internet packs- an integral part of today’s vibrant life.

iPhone zone

Being exclusive telecom partner of the Apple Inc. in the country, Azercell is pleased to welcome iPhone lovers. The company provides a unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge technology with user-friendly access provided by the new iPhone models.

Join Azercell team

For those who wishes to become a part of agile team, the specialists of Azercell’s Human Capital Management department will be waiting at the exhibition to give broad information about carrier opportunities and the current vacancies, as well as student programs, conducted particularly for students. Let’s create digital future together!

Entartainament zone

The spirit of digitalization is also felt in the entartaiment zone. Here Azercell presents entertaining digital games for both adults and children. Moreover, Azercell greets all sport fans to enhance their experience practicing interactive football.

Offering lively experience of 5G technology to all visitors, Azercell invites everyone to take a plunge into the world of technological innovations. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness the technology shaping the future and feel the full power of the fifth generation of wireless network.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.9 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula.The leading mobile operator improved and expanded its 4G network, achieving a remarkable increase of 118% in terms of population coverage and 364% in terms of geographic coverage.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news