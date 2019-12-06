Amount of paid services to Baku population exceeds 4B manat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

From January through October 2019, the volume of paid services to the population in Baku increased by 2.3 percent compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to 4.4 billion manat ($2.5 billion), Trend reports Dec. 6.

Legal entities provided services to the population for 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion), which amounted to 67.3 percent of the total volume of services.

From January through October 2019, the turnover of public catering in Baku grew by 7.2 percent in real terms compared to the same period in 2018, amounting to 860.5 million manat ($507.2 million). Some 45.9 percent of the turnover accounted for the share of legal entities, 54.1 percent - for individual entrepreneurs working in this area.

The turnover of enterprises with legal status increased by 3.6 percent compared to the same period in 2018, amounting to 395 million manat ($232.8 million).

($1= 1.7 manat on Dec. 6)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news