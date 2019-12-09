Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)

9 December 2019 09:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani tumbling gymnast Magsud Magsudov won the gold medal 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Tokyo, Trend reports.

Leaving all his rivals behind at the classification stage, the graduate of the Baku School of Gymnastics Magsudov was first in the finals.

Then the award ceremony was held.

Azerbaijan’s national anthem was played, and the country’s flag was hoisted in honor of the Azerbaijani athlete in the Ariake Gymnastics Center, built for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

