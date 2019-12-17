Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)

17 December 2019 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Vugar Imanov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s duo Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina won gold medals at the WDC World Championship - Professional Ballroom Showdance 2019 in Austria, Trend Life reports.

The dance couple amazed the jury and the audience with an incredible performance called Artist directed by world famous choreographer Taliat Tarsinov.

Eldar Jafarov noted that it was a special pleasure for him to get the title of the World Champion performing this particular dance masterpiece.

“It is not difficult to dance ballroom dances, it is more difficult to be a dancer, meanwhile the goal of my life is to be an artist in dance!” he said.

WDC World Championship - Professional Ballroom Showdance brought together the best professional couples from Austria, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, Russia, Ukraine, USA and other countries.

After a tense competition for this most prestigious title, silver medals went to a couple from Austria, and Russian dancers won bronze.

The Championship in Austria is not the first one where Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina get the title of the best dancers of the world. Earlier they got gold medals at 10-Dance World and European Championships among professional dancers and other tournaments in different countries and represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision Dance Contest in 2008. Moreover, they are the founders of the Professional Dance Union in Azerbaijan (AzDC).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Related news
Eleven parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:50
Naqif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan's relations with Ukraine developing in rising line
Society 17:50
233 candidacies approved for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections
Politics 17:42
Ukrainian president pays respect to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 17:41
Ukrainian first lady visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)
Politics 17:39
Azerbaijani president congratulates Amir of State of Qatar
Politics 17:21
Latest
Production of some products up in Iran
Business 17:52
Uzbek-Korean JV buys steam generator via tender
Tenders 17:51
Eleven parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:50
Naqif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan's relations with Ukraine developing in rising line
Society 17:50
Consortium of Turkish companies to build railway line In Bulgaria
Transport 17:48
Azerbaijan to create independent media center for early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:47
Uzbekistan to not establish VAT privileges for medium-sized businesses
Business 17:44
233 candidacies approved for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections
Politics 17:42
Ukrainian president pays respect to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 17:41