Imported products to be subject to quarantine control in Azerbaijan from 2020

20 December 2019 12:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The products which are imported into Azerbaijan will be subject to quarantine control from 2020, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said.

Tahmazli made the remarks in Baku at the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants, Trend reports on Dec. 20.

The chairman stressed that the products which are imported to Azerbaijan will be subject to the import-quarantine system.

Tahmazli added that food safety risks will be assessed in relation to cattle, plant products and other food products in the centers near the customs checkpoints.

“This will promote the rapid import of food into the country by ensuring safety and will contribute to the protection of the population’s health," Tahmazli added.

Baku is hosting the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants on Dec. 20. The forum is attended by Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli as well as other officials and about 900 entrepreneurs.

