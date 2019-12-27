Heydar Aliyev Foundation distributes holiday gifts to low-income families (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

The holiday gifts have been presented to low-income families on the occasion of December 31, the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the upcoming New Year, on the initiative of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva.

The holiday gifts were distributed to low-income families in the regions and cities of the country.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation annually makes donations and implements various projects aimed at supporting people in need of social care.

