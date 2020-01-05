Voting results annulled at two polling stations during municipal elections

5 January 2020 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Voting results have been annulled at two polling stations during the municipal elections held in Azerbaijan on December 23, 2019, Trend reports on Jan.5.

The relevant decision was made by the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) during the meeting held Jan.5.

During the meeting, it was stated that the videos, which are said to be recorded in these polling stations and posted on social networks, were examined. An appeal was heard in connection with some violations of the law that prevented voters from expressing their will at polling station #24 of the 30th Surakhani first constituency electoral commission and polling station #30 of the 31st Surakhani first constituency electoral commission.

A member of the expert group at the CEC investigated the complaint and the claims mentioned in the appeal were partially confirmed. At the same time, it was decided to annul the voting results at polling station #24 of the 30th Surakhani first constituency electoral commission and polling station #30 of the 31st Surakhani first constituency electoral commission.

