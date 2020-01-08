Nagif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan - unique country attracting attention of tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

In recent years, the presence of 9 of the 11 climatic zones in the world, our natural resources, our rich historical and cultural heritage, our national cuisine, the socio-economic development of our country, the transformation of the island into stability, attract tourists from all over the world.

Azerbaijan’s participation in international events, symposia and conferences, international sports events, music festivals and cultural events has had a positive impact on the development of tourism in our country.

The hospitality of our people also played an important role in the selection of tourists.

Especially those who are preparing for a trip with their families go to places where there is a high level of stability and attitude towards people. In this case, Azerbaijan attracts the attention of foreigners as a unique country in nature, geographical location and stability.

As a result of the comprehensive support of the tourism sector by President Ilham Aliyev, the tourism sector in Azerbaijan has entered a new phase.

Work on tourism advertising, ongoing reforms, adopted state programs, the development of new types of tourism, the construction of hotels in accordance with international standards, the simplification of issuing visas to facilitate tourist trips began to represent our country as a new tourist destination in the world.

The Eurovision Song Contest, the First European Games, the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, the IV World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, and the IV Islamic Solidarity Games have played an exceptional role in increasing the number of tourists coming to our country.

Creating a winter tourism base to achieve sustainable tourism in our country has significantly increased the number of tourists arriving in our country in the spring, summer and autumn seasons.

The Shahdag Tourism Center, one of the most successful projects in Azerbaijan and the world as a whole, offers great opportunities for the development of skiing and other winter sports.

The activities of the Shahdag Tourism Center, Tufandag Ski Center, as well as the development of modern tourist and entertainment complexes and hotel complexes in regions and regions testify to the development of this sector in Azerbaijan.

It is gratifying that hundreds of foreign tourists have chosen our country to make their holidays more memorable and to celebrate the New Year.

The number of tourists arriving in our country in 2019 exceeded 3 million.

As a result, there was an increase of 11.1 percent compared to 2018.

The strategic goals of tourism have already been identified in our country. The main goal is to make Azerbaijan one of the 20 fastest growing tourism countries in the world, as indicated in the Strategic Roadmap for the development of a specialized tourism industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

