Baku Higher Oil School - leader in terms of career opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) took first place in the survey: “Which universities of Azerbaijan are the best for career growth?”, conducted on the webpage “Universities of Azerbaijan”.

The survey shows that BHOS is well ahead of other universities in terms of career opportunities.

Guided by the motto of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev “We must turn oil capital into human capital!”, Baku Higher Oil School is doing everything possible to train and employ highly qualified English-speaking engineering cadres.

As a result of the purposeful measures implemented by Baku Higher Oil School, at present, 100% of BHOS graduates are provided with work. Baku Higher Oil School has already held three graduation ceremonies. As in previous years, all BHOS graduates were employed in the 2018/2019 academic year.

Students receive a quality education and the necessary knowledge and skills during 5 years of study at Baku Higher Oil School.

Upon graduating from BHOS, they get employed in leading companies and educational institutions in Azerbaijan and around the world or continue their studies at prestigious international universities.

The successes of BHOS graduates once again prove that a highly educated, qualified specialist should not look for work, but rather work should look for him.

