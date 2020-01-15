To attention of Azerbaijan architectures, engineering, designers: this is final call to enter $2 million LafargeHolcim Awards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.15

Entries in the 6th International LafargeHolcim Awards for Sustainable Construction will close on February 25, 2020. The competition seeks projects by professionals as well as bold ideas from the Next Generation/youth that combine ideas on sustainable construction solutions with architectural excellence. The Awards foreground projects and concepts from architecture, engineering, urban planning, materials science, construction technology, and related fields.

Organized by the LafargeHolcim Foundation, the world’s most significant competition in sustainable design takes place in parallel across five geographic regions – each with its own jury of renowned and independent specialists. The regional juries are headed by Jeannette Kuo, Karamuk Kuo Architects, Switzerland (Europe), Reed Kroloff, Illinois Institute of Technology, USA (North America), Loreta Castro Reguera, Taller Capital, Mexico (Latin America), Mariam Kamara, atelier masōmī, Niger (Middle East Africa) and Nirmal Kishnani, National University of Singapore (Asia Pacific).

Two categories with different requirements

The main category of the competition is open to architects, planners, engineers, project owners, builders and construction firms showcasing sustainable responses within contemporary building and construction. Projects must have reached an advanced stage of design, have a high probability of execution, and may not have started construction before January 1, 2019. In addition, students and young professionals (aged 30 years or younger) may submit visionary concepts and bold ideas in the Next Generation category of the competition. Submissions may be at an early stage of design – including research and design studio work. Entry in the competition is free and must be made in English using a web-based form: www.lafargeholcim-awards.org/enter . For any addition support you can apply to Holcim Azerbaijan tem on below mentioned email: rena.tahirova@lafargeholcim.com at phone 99412 441 88 88 (ext. 519)

“Target issues” for sustainable construction

Submissions are evaluated according to five “target issues” for sustainable construction – that aim to clarify principles for sustaining the human habitat for future generations. The “target issues” cover innovation and transferability; ethical standards and social inclusion; resource and environmental performance; economic viability and compatibility; as well as contextual and aesthetic impact.

Winners qualify for global LafargeHolcim Awards competition

The winners will be announced in the second half of 2020 at Awards ceremonies in each region. The main winners then compete for the global LafargeHolcim Awards in 2021, to be evaluated by a global jury headed by representative, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA and curator of the 2020 Venice Biennale of Architecture.

Trust yourself and don’t lose your chance!

About the LafargeHolcim Foundation

Since 2003, the LafargeHolcim Foundation for Sustainable Construction raises awareness of the important role that architecture, engineering, urban planning, and the building industry have in achieving a more sustainable future. The Foundation expresses the commitment of its sponsor LafargeHolcim to drive sustainability in building and construction. LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions.

