Rovnag Abdullayev re-elected as AFFA president

28 January 2020 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Rovnag Abdullayev has been re-elected as president of Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Trend reports.

The AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev was re-elected the president of the association for the next four years by voting at its conference on Jan. 28.

Rovnag Abdullayev has been the head of AFFA since 2008.

AFFA presidential elections are held every four years.

Rovnag Abdullayev has been the president of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR since 2005.

