Minister: Some Azerbaijani students prefer to stay in China

1 February 2020 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Some Azerbaijani students studying in China do not want to return despite the serious danger related to coronavirus, Azerbaijani Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports on Feb. 1.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and the Azerbaijani embassy in China are constantly in touch with them.

The minister reminded that about 500 Azerbaijani young people are getting education in China.

“Most of them are already in Azerbaijan,” Bayramov said. “Some students have been transported to other Chinese cities. Despite the serious danger, they chose to stay. But all state bodies keep this issue under control and there’s no problem with their return to the homeland."

Bayramov added that 94 Chinese students are currently studying in Azerbaijan.

"One of them was placed in a medical institution due to malaise,” the minister said. The management of Baku State University is constantly in touch with him. His health condition is satisfactory."

