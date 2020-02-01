Nagif Hamzayev at PACE: Violations of law must be stopped!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

Recent changes in world geopolitics have led to an influx of migrants from the Middle East and Africa, Nagif Hamzayev said during the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, dedicated to the hearings on refugees and children of migrants in Europe.

“The United Nations reports that one migrant child was killed or went missing every day in 2014 - 2018, I think it's terrible,” he said.

A member of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE said that this issue is of particular concern to Azerbaijan, since about 1 million of our compatriots were forced to leave their homes as a result of the aggression and occupation policy of Armenia, and 40 percent of them are children.

“I would like to thank Ms. Serap Yashar for the report, which sheds light on the global nature of child migration and the main problems that migrant children and refugees in Europe face,” he said.

Further, Nagif Hamzayev spoke about the risk of exposing migrant children to the most brutal forms of violence and harm, drawing attention to the fact that children are easily exposed to violence, deprivation and trafficking by human traffickers and other criminals.

“Such violations must be stopped! All member states of the Council of Europe are parties to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and therefore must protect the interests of children. Registration of undocumented migrant children should be at the center of international discussions,” Hamzayev said.

