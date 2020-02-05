7 people suspected of having coronavirus quarantined in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The number of people suspected of having coronavirus and placed under quarantine in the department of infectious diseases of the Clinical Medical Center No. 1 in Baku has reached seven, Trend reports referring to a joint statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Healthcare and the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Feb. 5.

This number includes an Azerbaijani citizen (born in 1992), receiving education in Beijing (China), who came to Azerbaijan with his wife (born in 1993). Both were examined by doctors, and the couple had no complaints.

The number of those placed under quarantine also includes two Azerbaijani citizens (born in 1998) studying at one of the Chinese universities. They have normal body temperature and no complaints.

An Azerbaijani citizen receiving education in Shandong (China) (born in 1997) also has no complaints, and he had no contact with the infected.

An Azerbaijani female student (born in 1997), studying in Zhejiang (China), also has normal body temperature and no complaints. She will undergo medical examination.

Another Azerbaijani student (born in 1994) studying in Beijing also has normal body temperature. He was examined by doctors, and he also has no complaints.

These persons arrived in Baku by transit flights from Dubai, Istanbul and Moscow.

No problems have been identified in connection with the health of those in quarantine. At the end of the quarantine period, they will be discharged.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December of 2019 and since then nearly 500 people have died, while over 600 have managed to recover. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.



The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems. The virus is spreading at a rapid pace, however the recovery rate for the infected has increased recently.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden, Finland.

