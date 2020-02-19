BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) urges entrepreneurs to actively participate in UEFA EURO 2020 in Baku, Coordinator of AFFA’s EURO 2020 project Kamran Valiyev said.

Valiyev made the remark in Baku at the event entitled "EURO 2020: prospects for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports on Feb. 19.

The coordinator said that the fan zone will be created on the territory of the national park in the White City, in the coastal zone in connection with the UEFA EURO matches in Baku.

While talking about the peculiarities of the fan zone, Valiyev stressed the broad opportunities for local business at the tournament in the fields of providing guests with food, transport, accommodation, souvenirs and gifts. He noted the retail trade and entertainment, which traditionally succeed as a result of a great influx of tourists.

The coordinator also named the priority goals for the country's economy.

"The short-term goal is direct and indirect income while the long-term goal is the development of tourism potential and the country's recognition abroad,” Valiyev said.

In conclusion, Valiyev urged entrepreneurs to actively participate in arrangements for the tournament, saying that the AFFA website has the information on various tenders related to the tournament and each interested entrepreneur may take part in these tenders.

The 16th UEFA EURO 2020 will be held in Baku this year. Four matches of EURO 2020 will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Three of them are a group stage match, one match – 1/4 final match.

According to the UEFA match schedule, three matches of Group A will be held in Baku on June 13, 17 and 21. The 1/4 final match will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium on July 4.