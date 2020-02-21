Training in field of cybersecurity in Azerbaijan - important task

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Training in the field of cybersecurity is an important task, Director of the Information and Communication Technologies Applying and Training Center of Azerbaijan Rauf Jabbarov said at a press conference in Baku on Feb.21, Trend reports.

The director said that there are not enough specialists in this field in the country.

“Since 2019, the center has placed special focus on training. Training courses are held, and the participants who successfully completed them are provided with certificates of international companies,” Jabbarov said.

He added that as part of the forthcoming Cybersecurity Week, importance of obtaining these certificates will be noted.

“In addition, on the basis of the program created by us, work will be carried out to train specialists in the field of programming, as well as to increase the level of specialists,” the director said.

The second International Cybersecurity Week, organized by the country’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, will be held in Azerbaijan on March 2-6, 2020. The goal of the event is to increase the effectiveness of interaction in this area and the level of education.

