Elmar Gasimov meets with Rector of Istanbul Technical University (PHOTO)

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov met with Rector of Istanbul Technical University (ITU) Mehmet Karaca.

The meeting was held within the framework of the Eurasia Higher Education Summit, which was organized by the Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS) in Istanbul (Turkey) and was attended by a delegation from Baku Higher Oil School headed by Elmar Gasimov.

During the meeting, the prospects for cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and Istanbul Technical University in various fields of education and research activities were discussed.

The meeting participants also exchanged views on issues related to the field of computer engineering, implementation of joint academic programs, exchange of teachers and students, implementation of a joint innovation project by SOCAR Turkey Energi, Baku Higher Oil School and Istanbul Technical University.

It was decided to sign relevant agreements on agreed issues during the visit by a delegation led by the rector of Istanbul Technical University Mehmet Karaj of Baku Higher Oil School on March 5-6.

Director General of SOCAR Turkey Energi Zaur Gahramanov also attended the meeting.

Note that Istanbul Technical University is a higher educational institution specializing in engineering and architecture, which is considered one of the leading technical universities in the world.