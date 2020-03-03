Baku Disinfection Center: Coronavirus - less resilient compared to other viruses

Society 3 March 2020 12:50 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Disinfection Center: Coronavirus - less resilient compared to other viruses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Coronavirus does not stay in the air for long, but it can remain on physical objects for up to 9-12 hours, Doctor at the Baku Disinfection Center Elchin Mammadov told to reporters on March 3, Trend reports.

This means that the coronavirus is less resistant compared to other viruses, Mammadov added.

“Sometimes parents start to panic, but there's no need for that. As a result of mutual cooperation with the Ministry of Education, preventive and anti-epidemic measures have been implemented since the beginning of January,” the doctor noted.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease. The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Field hospital set up in Iran’s Qazvin to combat coronavirus
Field hospital set up in Iran’s Qazvin to combat coronavirus
JCPOA: Chair's Statement following the meeting of the Joint Commission
JCPOA: Chair's Statement following the meeting of the Joint Commission
Vienna to host meeting of Joint Commission on Iranian nuclear deal
Vienna to host meeting of Joint Commission on Iranian nuclear deal
Loading Bars
Latest
AZAL starts to carry out disinfection (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:27
Turkey - Kazakhstan trade turnover drops Turkey 13:23
Exploration work for identification of gold fields underway in Kazakhstan Business 12:59
Turkish hospital opens tender to buy polysomnography devices Turkey 12:57
Baku Disinfection Center: Coronavirus - less resilient compared to other viruses Society 12:50
WHO praises Georgia's efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus Georgia 12:49
Russian Railways decreases tariffs for coal transport to border stations with Kazakhstan Transport 12:39
Turkey's export to D-8 countries up Turkey 12:37
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan’s Icherisheher unaffected by coronavirus Society 12:36
Pakistan confirms fifth coronavirus case Other News 12:35
Indonesia shuts airport after Java volcano erupts Other News 12:33
About 400 coronavirus-related cases filed in Iran Transport 12:28
Economist: Coronavirus to have short-term effect on Iran's economy Business 12:24
Yearly environmental monitoring conducted at Kulevi Oil Terminal Oil&Gas 12:17
Kazakhstan’s gas transporting company opens tender for pipeline construction Tenders 12:15
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers makes statement on coronavirus Society 12:15
Uzbekistan approves state program for action in 2020 Uzbekistan 12:14
UK not planning to cancel mass events Europe 12:02
Uzbekistan plans to increase fruits, vegetables supply to Russia Business 11:59
Turkmengas State Concern to purchase electric equipment via tender Turkmenistan 11:48
US Congressman makes statement on Khojaly Tragedy Politics 11:47
Georgian government allocates funds to fight coronavirus Finance 11:38
Iran prepares to sign new contracts in oil sector Oil&Gas 11:36
Deputy Minister: Iran will increase export via ships Business 11:32
Iran suspends visa issuance for some countries amid coronavirus spread Iran 11:31
Russia regains position as Uzbekistan's top gas buyer Oil&Gas 11:23
Trump says Fed should deliver big interest rate cut US 11:20
Azerbaijan's AFFA postpones matches of all leagues due to coronavirus threat Society 11:02
«Fond of Quality»: Everything you need to know about the national Azerbaijani brand Xurcun (PHOTO) Society 11:00
Turkmenistan’s state concern prolongs tender to buy drilling equipment Tenders 10:57
Epsilon increases daily gas production at Chigil well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 10:56
Azerbaijani currency rates for March 3 Finance 10:55
Russian airline launches new flight from Tatarstan to Tashkent Transport 10:55
US Ambassador to OSCE: There has to be diplomatic solution to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:51
Gold price down in Azerbaijan on March 3 Finance 10:46
Iran to put up oil products on sale at its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 10:45
Azerbaijan expects innovations in lending of non-bank credit organizations Finance 10:22
ТОP-5 non-oil products exported by Azerbaijan Business 10:19
Iran increasing capacity for face mask production Iran 10:15
Israeli startups raised over $700m in February Israel 10:13
Turkey, Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan to expand co-op in veterinary, phytosanitary Turkey 10:08
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:45
Chinese Ambassador: Iran, China relations move to new phase Iran 09:33
MP warns of coronavirus spread through Iranian parliament members Iran 09:29
China urges overseas Chinese to stay home as imported virus cases rise Other News 09:28
Volumes of Kazakhstan wheat export to Georgia increase Business 09:16
Azerbaijan's Azani textile company aiming to expand production Business 09:04
Pakistan confirms fifth coronavirus case Other News 08:45
ECB ready to take 'targeted' steps on coronavirus: Lagarde Economy 08:29
North Korea leader Kim oversees long-range artillery drill Other News 08:05
Four people die from coronavirus in Iranian East Azerbaijan Society 07:31
Zarif thanks WHO for helping to fight against coronavirus Politics 07:25
Azerbaijani gas to provide Italy with security against other exporters: Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 07:00
S. Korea reports 600 new virus cases, total now at 4,812 Other News 06:29
Oman bans visitors from countries hit by coronavirus outbreak Arab World 05:58
Death toll from novel coronavirus disease in mainland China rises to 2,943 Other News 05:13
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declares victory in Twitter post Israel 04:31
Saudi Arabia confirms first novel coronavirus case Arab World 03:57
Netanyahu's Likud party leading in Israeli election - exit polls Israel 03:15
Trump presses U.S. Federal Reserve to cut rates US 02:47
Turkey won’t take care of Syrian refugees for another 9 years, Erdogan says Turkey 02:13
South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan are greatest virus concern: WHO World 01:29
Latvia reports first novel coronavirus case Other News 00:55
Senegal confirms first coronavirus case: health ministry Other News 00:11
Italy coronavirus deaths jump to 52, cases climb above 2,000 Europe 2 March 23:37
IMF, World Bank say ready to address economic challenges of coronavirus World 2 March 23:05
Cavusoglu, Stoltenberg discuss Idlib Turkey 2 March 22:51
Economic consequences of coronavirus Economy 2 March 22:41
MP: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation’s achievements become possible thanks to First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 2 March 22:34
Belarus interested in long-term contract on buying Azerbaijani oil Economy 2 March 22:24
Azerbaijan's exports of goods via “single window” up in January 2020 Business 2 March 22:00
Iran approves parliamentary election results in 50 constituencies Society 2 March 21:43
Britain's Raab flies to Turkey to show support on Syria Europe 2 March 21:11
Azerbaijan can increase volumes of fixed capital Finance 2 March 20:59
Azerbaijan's Rattan company intends to export furniture to more countries Economy 2 March 20:26
Car insurance fees up in Azerbaijan Economy 2 March 20:18
Azerbaijan's Green Wood company intends to export antique furniture Business 2 March 20:14
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds deposit auction Finance 2 March 19:49
Azerbaijan’s AccessBank opens tender to attract repair, construction services Tenders 2 March 19:41
Azerbaijani analysts forecast oil price hike Finance 2 March 19:35
Top five countries importing Azerbaijan's non-oil products disclosed Business 2 March 19:32
Watanabe: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation’s success is result of First VP Mehriban Aliyeva’s purposeful strategy Politics 2 March 19:27
Uzbekistan to expand share of digital economy in country ICT 2 March 19:19
Assets of SOCAR’s Petkim petrochemical complex greatly increase Business 2 March 19:14
Minister: Introduction of innovations in agrarian sector of Azerbaijan important Economy 2 March 19:10
Azerbaijan's Faydali company to expand range of cosmetic products Business 2 March 19:06
Central Bank of Uzbekistan launches QR-online payment service ICT 2 March 18:53
Kazakhstan talks implementation of largest PPP project with EBRD Business 2 March 18:50
Georgia to export new armored vehicle Business 2 March 18:49
US oil output reaches another record level Oil&Gas 2 March 18:47
Kazakhstan prohibits Iranian citizens from entering the country amid coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 2 March 18:45
Azerbaijan to exempt imported electronic computing devices from custom duties ICT 2 March 18:41
Azerbaijan has high level of cyberspace security Economy 2 March 18:38
Trade House of Azerbaijan to open in Kazakhstan in 2020 Economy 2 March 18:33
Export of agricultural products from East Azerbaijan province of Iran increases Business 2 March 18:28
Britain says it will not compromise on food standards in U.S. trade talks Europe 2 March 18:24
Turkey’s Energy Ministry prohibits FGC Insaat company to participate in tenders Turkey 2 March 18:22
Georgian wine export to China declines due to coronavirus Business 2 March 18:15
Iran discloses number of people in Qom hospitals infected with coronavuris Society 2 March 18:10
Iran releases over 3.6 million tons of goods from Hormozgan Customs Business 2 March 18:04
All news