Operative Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers makes statement on coronavirus (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 12:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

Trend:

Special state medical institutions for laboratory diagnosis of coronavirus infection have been determined in accordance with international experience, Trend reports with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers' Operational Headquarters.

Laboratories are created in at special medical facilities in full compliance with the biosafety standard and other quality standards established by World Health Organization (WHO).

Analyzes are carried out by highly qualified staff, the correctness of test results is controlled by special programs.

Conducting laboratory tests to establish coronavirus infection in other state and non-state medical institutions is strictly prohibited. In respect of all medical facilities that violate this requirement, measures in accordance with the law will be taken.