Disinfection work ongoing in Baku amid COVID-19 threat (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Medical prophylactic and disinfection work is ongoing in Baku, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Baku City Executive Power.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease. The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus.

In order to prevent a possible infection spread and increase effectiveness of the relevant preventive measures in Baku, in residential buildings, public buildings, blocks and stairs, in cabins and around elevators, in trash containers of pre-school educational institutions under the Baku Executive Power and other places medical prophylactic and disinfection work is carried out.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 93,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.