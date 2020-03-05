Operational Headquarters talks quarantine centers set up in Azerbaijani districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

Trend:

It's currently impossible to comment on the extension of restrictions on crossing the border with Iran, Member of the Operational Headquarters created under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in connection with coronavirus Yagut Garayeva said, Trend reports.

She added that for the most part those who arrived from Iran are currently quarantined in Azerbaijan.

"Up to 500 people who are now quarantined, have, for the most part, crossed the Southern borders. All of them undergo mandatory examination. Protecting the medical staff is our primary responsibility. All necessary measures are being taken," she said.

Garayeva noted that there are no people quarantined in Baku.

"For the most parts hospitals in Astara, Jalilabad and Gobustan are used for quarantine. Other medical institutions play supporting role," she said.

Garayeva also said that equipment for corоnavirus testing has been imported to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease. The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus.