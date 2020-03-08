Finals of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics continue at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Final competitions of the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics continue at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 8, Trend reports.

Spectators are watching the competition with great interest, actively supporting the gymnasts.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.