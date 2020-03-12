Coronavirus not to affect plans to hold Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The coronavirus hasn't affected plans for holding the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 competitions, a source in the Baku City Circuit told Trend on March 12.

The envisaged work is going according to plan, and there are no changes.

The source also added that ticket sales are also going on normally, and no measures are being taken to dismantle the spectator stand or reduce the number of spectators.

The next stage of the world championship in auto racing in the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2020 should be held on June 5-7 in Baku.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.