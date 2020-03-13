Second day of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup - AGF Trophy 2020 kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 13, Trend reports.

On the second day, there are qualifying competitions for men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises. Women will compete to reach the finals in floor and balance beam exercises.

At the competition, Azerbaijan is being represented by Murad Agarzayev, Marina Nekrasova, Agamurad Gahramanov, Ivan Tikhonov, Samira Gahramanova and Javidan Babayev.

According to the results of the first day of qualification competitions, Azerbaijani athlete Marina Nekrasova reached the finals of the World Cup in the vault exercises.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup - AGF Trophy 2020 is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 12 through March 15. This World Cup also qualifies for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

According to the list of applications, 158 athletes from 42 countries are taking part in the World Cup.

There are qualifications on the first two days of four-day competitions, while the finals will take place on the next two days.

In the tournament, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who get the highest execution score.