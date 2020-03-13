Management Union of Medical Territorial Units: 3 of 19 people infected with coronavirus recovered in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Trend:

Nineteen people infected with coronavirus have been detected in Azerbaijan so far, Yagut Garayeva, department head of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said at a press conference in the Baku office of the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports.

Garayeva added that three of them fully recovered.

Head of the WHO delegation Carolina Brown, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, recommended Azerbaijan to discover cases of infection at an early stage.

"Since this is a new virus, we discover a lot of new things for ourselves, too. Due to the scale of the spread and the large number of countries where it was detected, we declared a pandemic. At present, preventive measures are being continued," Brown said.