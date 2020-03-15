Azerbaijani embassy in US appeals to fellow citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15
Trend:
The embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the US has appealed to the Azerbaijani citizens who are currently staying in this country, Trend reports referring to the embassy.
"Taking into account the emergency situation in the US, we ask the Azerbaijani citizens living in the US to register in the relevant consular departments of Washington and Los Angeles," the statement said.
Latest
Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Individuals spreading rumors about "closed shops" to be severely punished
No patients infected with coronavirus at Educational - Surgical clinic of Azerbaijan Medical University
President Ilham Aliyev: Marginalized, club-like group that completely lost all popular support refused to hold meeting with Presidential Administration’s representatives - they know better
President Ilham Aliyev: We must be active in all organizations in connection with Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
President Ilham Aliyev: I recommend that MPs be active in constituencies they were elected from and to always stay in touch with voters
President Ilham Aliyev: Successes achieved in economic sphere over past 16 years are unmatched in world
President Ilham Aliyev: There is no force in world today that can impose any solution on us or dictate anything to us
President Ilham Aliyev: Legislative framework related to preservation of our traditional national values should be broader
President Ilham Aliyev talks on public oversight: Process is moving slowly, we still believe that some head of executive authority is khan who can do whatever he wants
President Ilham Aliyev: Parliamentary elections showed again that people value our political course highly
Azerbaijan’s President: MPs representing us abroad should not go there as tourists and submit report on what they have done