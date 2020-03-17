Parliament’s committee chairman: Azerbaijan closely collaborates with WHO in fight against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The medical supplies and equipment have been imported and are being imported into Azerbaijan upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions as part of the fight against coronavirus, Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament’s Committee on Health Ahliman Amiraslanov said.

Amiraslanov made the remark at the parliamentary meeting in Baku on March 17, Trend reports.

Chairman stressed that Azerbaijan has enough laboratories to analyze the virus and the country closely cooperates with the World Health Organization (WHO) as part of the fight against COVID-19.

Amiraslanov stressed that large-scale and high-quality work is being carried out in Azerbaijan to combat this dangerous virus, while the population must also feel responsibility in this sphere.

“Unfortunately, we have shortcomings in this sphere,” the chairman said. “Relatives of those arriving from abroad try to take them home bypassing quarantine, but this is very dangerous. If a person has a virus, then it may spread widely. Isolation is also very important. Families continue to walk anywhere, exacerbating the dangerous situation.”

“On the other hand, it is also wrong to create the hype but it is necessary to beware of this virus,” the chairman said. “In general, the population must be responsible and comply with the rules set by Azerbaijan. In this case, we will overcome this virus."

Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues spreading rapidly around the world.

The long incubation period of coronavirus, the speed of spreading the virus and the lack of a vaccine forces Azerbaijan to take more serious measures, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said.

The WHO has declared coronavirus a global pandemic. Based on WHO recommendations and requirements on the virus prevention, it became necessary to undertake a number of urgent measures in the country.

In this regard, a decision was made to postpone the mass events for a month. The organizations related to the public and private sectors, the citizens are required to strictly observe special rules on preventing the coronavirus spread.