MP talking impact of coronavirus on Azerbaijan's economy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is taking steps to minimize the possible negative impact of coronavirus on the economy, MP Vugar Bayramov told Trend on March 18.
Bayramov was commenting on a package of proposals that will be prepared to minimize the possible damage to entrepreneurs.
