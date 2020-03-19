German Embassy in Azerbaijan suspends issuing visas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19



German Embassy in Azerbaijan has suspended issuing visas due to threat of spreading COVID-19, Trend reports referring to the embassy's official Facebook page on March 19.

"Due to the same concerns the embassy suspended issuance of visas and work of the consular section," the embassy said.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

As a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan's government provided voluntary financial assistance worth $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP). On March 7 World Health Organization officially thanked Azerbaijan for its financial contribution to the global COVID-19 response.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.