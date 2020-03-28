Azerbaijani entrepreneurs discuss coronavirus impact on tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

In order to study the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on the tourism sector of Azerbaijan, discussions were held with business entities working in this sector, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

The parties noted that tourism has been negatively affected by the the coronavirus pandemic, including a decrease in domestic and foreign tourist flow.

"Entrepreneurs have faced losses due to the cancellation of previously ordered tours, hotel reservations and the cancellation of various other events. Solutions to mitigate the consequences were also discussed by the participants," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, entrepreneurs have been informed about the work done and the directions of the planned measures to mitigate the impact of coronavirus infection on the private sector, including tourism.

During the discussions with entrepreneurs, the importance of further enhancing the social responsibility of the private sector in the current conditions has been emphasized. In this regard, business representatives were advised not to allow staff dismissals, reductions, but to show corporate responsibility and social solidarity.