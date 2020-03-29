Entry, exit in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district limited due to special quarantine regime
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29
Trend:
The entry to and exit from Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district is limited due to the special quarantine regime, Trend reports on March 29 referring to the Ganja regional group of the Interior Ministry’s press-service.
The police officers of the Goranboy district are working intensively.
While informing citizens on the territory of the district, the police officers urge them to stay at home. Police officers accompany the individuals older 65 up to their houses, warning them that they must not go out.
