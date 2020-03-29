Azerbaijan confirms 27 more coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has confirmed 27 more coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The health condition of eight of them is moderate severe, while the others’ health is stable.

Currently, 190 patients with active coronavirus are in special regime hospitals under doctors’ control. The necessary measures for their treatment are underway.

Citizens are required to observe the self-isolation measures and strictly follow the special quarantine regime.

In order to prevent coronavirus infection spread in the country and possible consequences caused as a result of the infection, Azerbaijan announced a special quarantine regime from 00:00 (GMT+4) March 24 through April 20. The special quarantine regime envisages restriction of entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron, except for special-purpose vehicles, banning those above the age of 65 from leaving home, gathering in groups of more than 10 people in public places, including on the streets, boulevards, parks, etc.

Azerbaijan has tightened the special quarantine regime since 00:00, March 29.