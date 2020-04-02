Cabinet of Ministers: Azerbaijan developing mechanism for transportation of patients from districts to Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2
Trend:
A mechanism for the transportation of patients infected with COVID-2019 from the districts to Baku is being developed in Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov said.
Mammadov made the remarks in Baku at the press conference held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.
