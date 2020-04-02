TABIB: Heads of organizations must minimize contacts among employees in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.2
Trend:
It is very important to work online in the current situation, Yagut Garayeva, head of the department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said.
Garayeva made the remarks in Baku during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.
“The whole world switched to the online work,” head of the department added. “Therefore, the heads of organizations and enterprises the activity of which has been allowed, must minimize contacts among the employees.”
