SMS permission to go out does not apply to individuals over 65 in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3
Trend:
The process of obtaining SMS permission to go out does not apply to the individuals over 65 in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Salmanov said, Trend reports.
“The ban for people over 65 to leave their houses is still in force,” Salmanov said. “If such cases are detected, this will be considered as a violation of the quarantine regime due to the threat of coronavirus.”
