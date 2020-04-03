Azerbaijani State Migration Service presents video footage related to coronavirus (VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Migration Service has prepared another video footage as part of the raising awareness campaign # evdeqal (stay at home) on the prevention of coronavirus in the country, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani state structures.

"We express our gratitude to the representatives of the diplomatic corps and foreign businessmen who supported us in preparing the video footage and joined the appeals,” the statement said. “Stay at home and be healthy."