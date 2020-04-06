Azerbaijani Operational Headquarters: Severe measures to be taken towards quarantine regime violators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6

Trend:

The purpose of the special quarantine regime introduced in Azerbaijan is to protect public health and ensure the country's security, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend on April 6.

The citizens’ compliance with the requirements of the applicable rules, as well as movement restrictions, is commendable. However, there have also been attempts to violate the rules of the special quarantine regime, the headquarters said.

Some legal entities and individuals whose activity has been permitted by entering in the website the names of citizens who are not involved to their work, as well as a number of media outlets, issuing fake certificates to the individuals who are not their employees, create conditions for individuals to freely move, thereby grossly violating special quarantine requirements.

The Operational Headquarters warns that the relevant structures that monitor compliance with the requirements of the special regime have the opportunity to receive relevant information on the employment of any person through the electronic system “Notification about an employment contract” of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

Severe measures will be taken within legislation towards the legal entities and individuals that without a citizen’s employment contract, will enter false information about him or her into www.icaze.gov.az website, as well as towards the entities issuing a fake document and the person using this document.

The movement restriction has been imposed in the country within a special quarantine regime which is introduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made such a decision in connection with the movement restriction in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, 2020 to protect life and health of the population, ensure uninterrupted operation of state structures and life support facilities, as well as activity of economic entities in the current situation at the appropriate level.