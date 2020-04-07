Azerbaijan's correctional facilities remain coronavirus-free, official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

A monitoring group has been created in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice to monitor the situation in correctional facilities in connection with coronavirus, Member of the Public Committee that oversees correctional facilities under the Ministry of Justice Almammad Nuriyev said, Trend reports on April 7.

Nuriyev stressed that a group of the committee representatives visited convicts in correctional facilities.

“The condition of convicts is constantly monitored,” member of the committee said. “The internal quarantine was imposed in correctional facilities. The individuals who have been diagnosed with high fever have been placed there. To date, coronavirus has not been detected in any correctional facility in the country. "

Nuriyev added that the group constantly monitors the food quality of convicts.

“Sanitary and hygienic rules are monitored in the correctional facilities,” member of the committee said. “The transfer of food to convicts from their relatives has been suspended. Moreover, the Ministry of Justice has set up an operational headquarters on this issue. The information about the situation in correctional facilities is received twice a day. "