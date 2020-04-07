MP: Azerbaijani president's pardon decree - confirmation of highest humanistic policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

Trend:

Today, humanity is facing a serious disaster - the coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijani MP Nagif Hamzayev said.

"Unfortunately, it also covered Azerbaijan," the MP said. "As a result of Azerbaijan's serious approach to this issue at the beginning of the process, it became possible to control the situation in the country by taking timely preventive measures."

"In such a difficult period, due to the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev paid attention to the prisoners older 65 who need special care because of their age and health," Hamzayev added.

"President Aliyev signed a decree to pardon 176 prisoners, setting an example of high humanism and care, which will serve as an example for the whole world," the MP said. "According to the decree, the release of 165 men and 11 women from the part of the sentence was another manifestation of the humanitarian policy pursued by Azerbaijan."

"Traditionally, the president signed pardon decrees on holidays and significant dates,"Hamzayev said. "This time, when Azerbaijan faced the coronavirus pandemic, the pardon decree once again demonstrated that every citizen of the country, regardless of his/her status or position, does not remain out of sight of President Aliyev."

"The continuation of the traditions of humanism laid down by Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and the release of 176 people on the basis of a pardon decree is the result of the political will and determination of the president and a clear example of the humanism policy pursued in Azerbaijan,"Hamzayev said.

"At the same time, this is a confirmation of the fact that the goal of President Ilham Aliyev is to ensure material well-being, living conditions and people's safety," the MP said.