Azerbaijani Committee on Work with Diaspora talks number of coronavirus-related appeals

Society 16 April 2020 17:55 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Committee on Work with Diaspora talks number of coronavirus-related appeals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Over 5,100 Azerbaijani citizens from 47 countries have appealed to the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora in connection with coronavirus, Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Muradov said.

Muradov made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 16, Trend reports.

The committee chairman said that according to the number of appeals, they came from such countries as Turkey, Russia, Italy, etc.

Muradov said that the "hot line" of the State Committee accepts appeals around the clock.

The committee chairman added that though some individuals were trying to abuse the situation, such attempts were thwarted.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Mayor's Office of Turkish Istanbul city opens tender to buy vans
Mayor's Office of Turkish Istanbul city opens tender to buy vans
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy knives for extruder
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy knives for extruder
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy pipes via tender
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy pipes via tender
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan launches project on photovoltaic plant building Oil&Gas 18:36
Azerbaijan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 18:17
Georgia launches special mobile application STOP COVID Georgia 18:15
Turkey - Iraq trade turnover increases Turkey 18:13
State Committee: Activists of Azerbaijani diaspora infected with coronavirus Society 18:11
Cargo transshipment from Italy via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 18:10
OPEC forecasts Kazakhstan’s oil production down in 2020 Oil&Gas 18:08
Turkmenistan increasing oil production Oil&Gas 17:59
No cases of coronavirus infection among employees of Azerbaijani diplomatic corps Politics 17:58
Only four non-OPEC countries to rise oil output in 2020, says OPEC Oil&Gas 17:57
Switzerland to start easing COVID-19 restrictions from April 27 Europe 17:55
Azerbaijani Committee on Work with Diaspora talks number of coronavirus-related appeals Society 17:55
Total long-term assets of Azerbaijani leading insurers disclosed Economy 17:50
German retailers say partial relaxation of coronavirus rules confusing Europe 17:50
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: No plans to resume int’l flights even in May Society 17:49
OPEC considerably revises down 2020 oil demand forecast Oil&Gas 17:46
Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Quarantine regime violated at border checkpoints Society 17:41
OPEC’s oil production up in March Oil&Gas 17:34
Georgia extends shutdown of regular air traffic until May 10 Transport 17:33
Azerbaijani company inks deal to buy raw material for medical alcohol from Russia Business 17:29
Assistant to president: Sanitary-epidemiological situation under control in Azerbaijan Society 17:29
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender to buy knives for extruder Tenders 17:25
Chief infectiologist: Conditions of quarantine regime in Azerbaijan may be alleviated gradually Society 17:25
OPEC expects Azerbaijan’s oil output to decline in 2020 Oil&Gas 17:22
Azerbaijan confirms 30 new coronavirus cases Society 17:17
Apple to change application prices in App Store for Uzbekistan Finance 17:16
Steel producers association: Iran can increase steel export Business 17:14
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan discuss construction of railway line Transport 17:10
Elman Rustamov appointed as head of Azerbaijani Central Bank Politics 17:06
EBRD to provide Uzbek banks with new funds to support country's trade finance Finance 17:01
Kazakhstan's KazTransOil decreases oil transportation via its pipelines Oil&Gas 16:55
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy pipes via tender Tenders 16:51
Amount of loans issued to manufacturing enterprises in Golestan province of Iran announced Business 16:49
Turkmenistan, Georgia discuss Caspian Sea-Black Sea int'l transport corridor project Transport 16:48
Azerbaijan observes increase in balance of foreign trade turnover Finance 16:43
Iranian citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 16:26
Cargo transshipment from Netherlands via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 16:24
Turkey increases export of electrical goods to Tajikistan Turkey 16:18
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds extraordinary foreign exchange auction Finance 16:06
Azerbaijan Digital Hub program aims at deepening digitalization of country's economy ICT 16:03
FINCA Azerbaijan applying online lending Finance 15:58
Portugal's TAP asks for state-backed loan to survive coronavirus Europe 15:54
Russia's Ural Airlines brings Uzbek migrant workers back to Uzbekistan Transport 15:52
Cargo transportation by air in Turkey decreases Turkey 15:45
Ensuring goods flow to be future priority for Turkic Council members Politics 15:45
Azerbaijan's export volumes up in 1Q2020 Finance 15:42
China sharply increases import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 15:31
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 15:30
Turkey cuts down export of electrical goods to China Turkey 15:24
USAID sends large shipment of food to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 15:24
Uzbekistan plans to sign a memorandum with International Securities Commission Business 15:19
Export volume of products from Iran to Iraq announced Business 15:18
Westport Trading Europe building coking and tar deasphalting plants in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 15:16
Uzbekistan sharply drops import of cement from Turkey Turkey 15:05
Digital Hub program: aiming to turn Azerbaijan into regional digital hub ICT 15:00
Varying dynamics in amount of insurers' assets observed in Azerbaijan Economy 15:00
Aviation fuel import to Georgia declines Oil&Gas 14:57
Azerbaijan on path of digitalization of economy ICT 14:55
Fitch talks coronavirus effect on Kazakhstan's GREs Business 14:49
Coronavirus pandemic encourages next generation technologies - AzerTelecom ICT 14:46
Iran to commission several phases of thermal power plants Oil&Gas 14:38
Iran official reveals loans repaid by Keshavarzi Bank to various sectors in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Finance 14:37
Turkey's export of leather products to US grows Turkey 14:36
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations JSC to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 14:33
Switzerland considers so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh null and void Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:32
Production of pome fruit decreases in Georgia Business 14:30
Iran reveals its latest coronavirus statistics, as of April 15 Iran 14:29
Statement of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh circulated as UN General Assembly & Security Council documents Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:27
Joint Uzbek-Russian enterprise launched for production of polyamide, polyester Business 14:23
Rystad Energy revises down 2020 oil demand forecast Oil&Gas 14:18
Number of Turkish job seekers in Kazakhstan significantly up Turkey 14:00
Turkmengaz State Concern opens tender to buy pipes, general plant equipment Tenders 13:59
Revenues from road freight transportation up in Azerbaijan Transport 13:42
Turkey - Russia trade turnover increases Turkey 13:41
Large water, electricity projects commissioned in Tehran province of Iran Oil&Gas 13:37
Hungary extends national lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus Europe 13:32
Russia reports nearly 28,000 coronavirus cases after new record daily rise Russia 13:27
UK banks expect to lend more to business as COVID-19 crisis deepens Europe 13:26
Indonesia reports 380 new coronavirus infections, 27 deaths Other News 13:26
Demand for petroleum products drops big in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 13:19
Uzbekistan continues to increase its gold reserves Finance 13:15
Chamber of Commerce talks China's Kunlun Bank's role in trade ties with Iran Business 13:11
Turkmenistan intends to strengthen cooperation with international organizations Turkmenistan 13:10
Amount of customs revenues in Azerbaijan shows significant increase Finance 13:07
WHO Country Office: Azerbaijan has great possibilities for COVID-19 testing Society 13:03
Cargo transshipment from Portugal through ports of Turkey in 1Q2020 announced Turkey 13:00
TABIB: No scarcity of doctors observed in Azerbaijan Society 12:45
Sown area of annual crops decreases in Georgia Business 12:29
Iran's Aghajari Oil and Gas Production Company repairs hi-tech equipment Oil&Gas 12:27
Azerbaijan's Azexport talks export activities of country Business 12:21
WHO representative in Azerbaijan: Coronavirus to remain on agenda throughout year Society 12:20
REACT-C19 project on combating coronavirus launched in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 12:12
Swedish hotel and restaurant bankruptcies set to triple in April Europe 12:03
Georgia reduces electricity consumption Oil&Gas 12:01
Turkmenistan seeks to intensify process of getting observer status in WTO Turkmenistan 11:56
China says WHO has said no evidence coronavirus was made in a lab Other News 11:54
CEO: No clear restart date for Amazon warehouses in France Europe 11:51
Azerbaijani company talks developing new types of wide-range plastic pipes Business 11:43
Production of wheat decreases in Georgia Business 11:40
Facilities at Iran's South Pars gas field to be upgraded Oil&Gas 11:35
All news