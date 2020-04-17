Baku Higher Oil School develops Honor Code to prevent plagiarism in online exams

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) is organizing online exams to evaluate the results of distance learning.

An Honor Code has been developed to ensure the objectivity of online exams, increase student responsibility and prevent plagiarism. The Honor Code contains the necessary provisions to ensure the compliance of BHOS students with the principle of honesty.

All students of Baku Higher Oil School without exception must strictly comply with the provisions of the Honor Code. If a student violates the Honor Code, the exam results will be annulled, and the student will have an academic backlog. Therefore, students should not provide third parties with information (name and password) that can be used to access the LMS (Learning Management System) account, as well as information related to exam tasks (questions for a quiz or final exam).

Students should not also engage in activities that could affect the exam results of other students (for example, they should not plagiarize when writing an essay).

Note that Baku Higher Oil School conducts distance learning within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.