Azerbaijan to hold Immunization Week
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21
Trend:
Azerbaijani Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev signed an order to hold "Immunization Week" in the country, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health told Trend.
The minister’s order is aimed at organizing the “Immunization Week” at the highest level which has been held in the European region upon the initiative of the World Health Organization (WHO) since 2006.
