Another contest postponed due to coronavirus (VIDEO)

The world’s most significant competition for sustainable design postponed to 2021.

The 6th LafargeHolcim Awards closed just before the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the world beyond China. The Foundation received almost 5,000 projects and ideas in sustainable construction from authors in 134 countries, including all countries in which LafargeHolcim is present. More than 40% of the projects were submitted in the Next Generation category for students and professionals up to 30 years of age, showing the growing appeal of the world’s most significant competition on sustainable design.

In line with the Corporate "Health, Cost & Cash" program and with a view to safeguarding everyone’s health, the LafargeHolcim Foundation has decided to conduct the five regional LafargeHolcim Awards jury meetings 2020 as virtual evaluation panels.

In addition, the five regional LafargeHolcim Awards ceremonies scheduled to take place in Athens, Dubai, Guayaquil, Sydney and Toronto later this year will be postponed until 2021.

“Putting the wellbeing of our employees and all our stakeholders as top priority against the uncertainty of the near future was the rationale of our decision to postpone our regional prize hand-over events to next year,” explains Edward Schwarz, Head of the LafargeHolcim Foundation for Sustainable development. The ceremonies were scheduled to take place on five continents between September and November 2020, including Australia, Canada, Ecuador, Greece and the United Arab Emirates. The decision to hold the workshop on “Re-materializing Housing” which is organized with the Norman Foster Foundation in Madrid is postponed to later in the year and will now take into account the impact and learning from the Corona pandemic, including questions like, what does smart design in cities and informal settlements mean against threats of this kind?”

Video for participants of the Awards available here :