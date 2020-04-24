TABIB: Modular hospitals to open in Azerbaijan soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan conducted 1,064 tests to detect coronavirus per million people, which is the highest rate in the world, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 24, Trend reports.

“There are all possibilities for the detection of coronavirus in the country,” Bayramli said. “High quality reagents are used for this purpose.”

"The support of citizens in this issue is extremely important,” the chairman said. “Volunteers began to work in the call centers. The main activity of such centers is to provide information in connection with the coronavirus and offer psychological support."

The chairman added that the construction of ten modular hospitals was launched to increase the number of beds.

"These hospitals will open as soon as possible and the trained doctors will work there," Bayramli added.