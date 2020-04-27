Azerbaijan reveals number of citizens covered by social support due to COVID-19 pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.27

Trend:

The social support measures taken in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus have covered over 4.8 million citizens (48 percent of the population), Trend reports referring to the country’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population on April 27.

These measures, first of all, allowed retaining jobs and wages of up to 1.6 million hired employees in both public and private sectors.

The payment of different types of social security (pensions, scholarships, benefits) for 2 million citizens, mainly from vulnerable groups of the population, has been continued.

A lump-sum payment program has begun, covering 600,000 low-income unemployed persons. Under a self-employment program, involvement of up to 90,000 people in paid public services and the creation of at least 12,000 small households has begun.

Work is underway to provide targeted state social support to 340,000 family members of 82,000 families, unemployment insurance payments to 20,000 citizens, and food assistance to 100,000 low-income families.