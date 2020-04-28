UNEC Distance Higher Education International Forum 2020: “Distance Higher Education: New Opportunities and Modern Challenges”

To join global discussions in the field of distance higher education and to make appropriate contributions to the new higher education model, Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) is starting up International Forum on higher education to be held annually.

The first online forum will be held online on May 1 at 16.00. UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov, will moderate the forum. An online forum bringing together Azerbaijani scientists from Germany, Turkey, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States will be held in Azerbaijani. Our Azerbaijani scientists working in the world's leading universities will share their valuable insights on distance education at the forum.

Anyone interested in distance higher education can participate in the Forum.

The online forum will be available to ask questions and to be watched live on official Facebook page of UNEC (facebook.com/uneceduaz), Youtube (youtube.com/unecofficial) channel and unec.edu.az website.

We present the scientists who will speak at the forum and the topics of their reports:

Prof. Messoud Efendiev, Technical University of Munich, Germany - “Distance higher education with opportunities and risks; lectures, seminars and assessments”.

Prof. Ismikhan Bayramoglu, Izmir University of Economics, Turkey - "On the importance of quality and technological infrastructure in the model of distance higher education."

Prof. Ilham Akhundov, University of Waterloo, Canada - "Advantages and problems of distance education".

Prof. Nigar Hashimzadeh, Durham University, United Kingdom - "Online teaching: based on the experience of the United Kingdom Open University".

PhD. Abbas Abbasov, Columbia University, USA - "Organization and quality measurement of distance education".