Health ministers of Turkic Council states talk over decision regarding COVID-19 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The meeting of health ministers of the member-states of the Turkic Council on April 28 discussed the decisions to implement related to provisions of the Baku Declaration, previously adopted at the Turkic Council Summit, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Health Ministry.

In accordance with these decisions, the cooperation in the field of health will be established and a joint working group consisting of experts from member-states will be created within the Turkic Council.

The prevention, diagnosis, medical treatment, epidemiological control, information exchange and the exchange of experience in scientific research will be expanded in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and other dangerous infections.

A special cooperation group consisting of experts from the relevant ministries of member-states / observers will be created, and its activity will be regulated by the Secretariat of the Turkic Council.

The clinic management, laboratory diagnostics and demand for medical equipment, especially life support equipment will be assessed, the experience will be exchanged.

Moreover, the cooperation in the field of creation of new methods of treatment and prevention of dangerous infectious diseases, including the production of appropriate vaccines, pharmacological products and treatment regimens will develop.

Online training will also be organized. The knowledge and skills development programs for medical specialists on COVID-19 and other dangerous infectious diseases will be introduced.