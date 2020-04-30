Foreign students of Baku Higher Oil School become winners by performing ‘Sari Gelin’ song (VIDEO)

Second-year students of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Inyama Somtochukwu Chidinma and Ezinne Ezuma Jessica took third place at the XIII Republican Student Creativity Festival “Student Spring” in the nomination "Folk Song".

At the festival, organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in conjunction with Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union, the students performed our legendary folk song “Sari Gelin” (Yellow Bride).

The jury praised the skillful performance of the Azerbaijani folk song by the foreign students.

The qualifying stage of the festival, the main purpose of which is to develop creative student teams, organize student exchanges between university clubs, improve the aesthetic education of students and identify talented young people, was held online this year.

Winners of the festival will be awarded with diplomas and prizes.

It should be noted that the festival is being held in music and dance nominations.